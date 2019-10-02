Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MAKETOYS UTOPIA FOR SALE
Today, 11:39 AM
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 97
MAKETOYS UTOPIA FOR SALE
MAKETOYS UTOPIA FOR SALE complete MIB
Asking $550cad
Prefer meet up in person
Will trade for MP44 or Maketoys Pandinus
Located in Brantford Ontario
