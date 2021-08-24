Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,036
Mastermind Creations Optus Nox Announced


3rd party group, Mastermind Creations, has announced the next release in their Reformatted line – Optus Nox. Optus Nox is a black version of the companys very popular (and super articulated) Optus Pexus. But thats not all! Optus Nox will include some new accessories including a cloth goods cape, an alternate head with a shattered faceplate and a sword with the matrix in the hilt. No release date or price is provided in their social media update, but there are a lot of nice pictures to review in the meantime. Check those out after the jump. &#160;

The post Mastermind Creations Optus Nox Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
