More... 3rd party group, Mastermind Creations, has announced the next release in their Reformatted line – Optus Nox. Optus Nox is a black version of the companys very popular (and super articulated) Optus Pexus. But thats not all! Optus Nox will include some new accessories including a cloth goods cape, an alternate head with a shattered faceplate and a sword with the matrix in the hilt. No release date or price is provided in their social media update, but there are a lot of nice pictures to review in the meantime. Check those out after the jump. The post Mastermind Creations Optus Nox Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





