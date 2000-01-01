|
Re: What figure surprised you? Good or bad.
ER OP is a blast - the only thing that pissed me off (I don't even care about the eyes thing) is the yellow patch missing on his diaper - which the Netflix version solved!
If they could do it in the first place, why didn't they? Because then you won't buy both copies, ofc
For my submit, I'll say I just picked up Kingdom Cyclonus last night
I'm not even that much of a Cyc guy, but I can't deny that this fig is sick as hell - no kibble, great poseability, tons of joints - he's got forward/backward ankle movement!
And he's nice and big, intimidating
I could have gone for a darker purple but that's honestly the worst thing I could say, this figure is amazing