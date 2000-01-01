Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What figure surprised you? Good or bad.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,680
What figure surprised you? Good or bad.
As the title says.

Since I have been on a bit of a tear opening figs and actually playing/handling them, I have found some surprises, both good and bad. So. I figured i would ask everyone else what figure(s) surprised them after opening.

My first is ER Optimus Prime, or rather "Alternate Universe" Prime since that is the version I opened.

I was quite surprised how good a figure it is for a mainline release. I mean I saw people talking about how it was a mini masterpiece, but I brushed it off as hyperbole. Boy was I wrong. This is a tremendous toy. The design and transformation are definitely some of the best ever done at regular retail, at least in the past decade. I was truly surprised how good it is as a toy.
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:39 AM   #2
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,372
Re: What figure surprised you? Good or bad.
ER Skylynx was my biggest surprise. It's not like we didn't know what we were getting but it amazed me at how well he was done
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:52 AM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,078
Re: What figure surprised you? Good or bad.
ER OP is a blast - the only thing that pissed me off (I don't even care about the eyes thing) is the yellow patch missing on his diaper - which the Netflix version solved!
If they could do it in the first place, why didn't they? Because then you won't buy both copies, ofc

For my submit, I'll say I just picked up Kingdom Cyclonus last night

I'm not even that much of a Cyc guy, but I can't deny that this fig is sick as hell - no kibble, great poseability, tons of joints - he's got forward/backward ankle movement!
And he's nice and big, intimidating

I could have gone for a darker purple but that's honestly the worst thing I could say, this figure is amazing
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Little Optimus prime Van transparent toys in box Transformers rare robot toy
Transformers
Transformers Generations Fall of Cybertron Soundblaster with Buzzsaw Figure MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS DELUXE CLASS SERGEANT KUP Complete 2010
Transformers
Little Optimus prime Van army mode toys in box Transformers rare robot toy
Transformers
Autobot Stripes MOSC Legends Generations - Titans Return Transformers
Transformers
Lot of 4 Robot Racer Esso Gas Station Canadian Exclusive Transformable toy #2
Transformers
Transformers Turbo Tracks Reveal the Shield Deluxe Class Complete Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.