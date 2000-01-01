canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,680

What figure surprised you? Good or bad. As the title says.



Since I have been on a bit of a tear opening figs and actually playing/handling them, I have found some surprises, both good and bad. So. I figured i would ask everyone else what figure(s) surprised them after opening.



My first is ER Optimus Prime, or rather "Alternate Universe" Prime since that is the version I opened.



I was quite surprised how good a figure it is for a mainline release. I mean I saw people talking about how it was a mini masterpiece, but I brushed it off as hyperbole. Boy was I wrong. This is a tremendous toy. The design and transformation are definitely some of the best ever done at regular retail, at least in the past decade. I was truly surprised how good it is as a toy.