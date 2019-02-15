|
Ectotron Comic Series From IDW: Debuts June 2019
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz dropped a cryptic hint earlier this week about a top secret Ghostbusters project.*In case you may have missed the detail within our earlier*Transformers Collaborative Ghostbusters Mash-Up announcement
, Ectotron will feature in an origin story
. A brand new 5-part series from creative team Erik Burnham
& Dan Schoening begins in June 2019. 5 issue mini, me, @dannyschoening
& #LuisAntonioDelgado
… this June. Transformers! Ghostbusters! Happy 35th anniversary to everybody! You may’ve seen an announcement for something weird going on in the » Continue Reading.
