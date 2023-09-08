Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Human scale Matrix of Leadership, MP/Legend scale Thrones and more 3D printed goodies
I have started 3D-printing select items. Will add more later!

First item is the Matrix of Leadership.
Printed in beautiful silk gold and silver PLA.
Base model comes with the Matrix and display stand for $125CDN + shipping
Add LED lighting with rechargeable battery and USB connector for easy charging using a regular phone charger for an extra $25.

Next, I have two throne models. The first one is based on Megatron's chair in the Nemesis and can be printed in the colour of your choice. Can also be scaled down to Legend scale.
$30 + shipping for Legend scale
$50 + shipping for MP scale

The other throne was commissioned to me by someone who wanted a legend-sized throne with a Decepticon logo. However, I can print it in any size, including MP.
$30 + shipping for Legend scale
$50 + shipping for MP scale
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20230919_084744.jpg Views: 3 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 53885   Click image for larger version Name: 20230919_085136.jpg Views: 3 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 53886   Click image for larger version Name: 20230919_085241.jpg Views: 3 Size: 88.1 KB ID: 53887   Click image for larger version Name: 20230919_084203.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.2 KB ID: 53888   Click image for larger version Name: 20230919_084118.jpg Views: 2 Size: 92.0 KB ID: 53889  

Click image for larger version Name: 20230919_084221.jpg Views: 3 Size: 83.3 KB ID: 53890   Click image for larger version Name: 20230908_133144.jpg Views: 2 Size: 97.2 KB ID: 53891   Click image for larger version Name: 20230908_133232.jpg Views: 3 Size: 98.3 KB ID: 53892   Click image for larger version Name: 20230908_132856.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.9 KB ID: 53893  
