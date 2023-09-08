Hook Machine War Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Gatineau, Quebec Posts: 254

Human scale Matrix of Leadership, MP/Legend scale Thrones and more 3D printed goodies I have started 3D-printing select items. Will add more later!



First item is the Matrix of Leadership.

Printed in beautiful silk gold and silver PLA.

Base model comes with the Matrix and display stand for $125CDN + shipping

Add LED lighting with rechargeable battery and USB connector for easy charging using a regular phone charger for an extra $25.



Next, I have two throne models. The first one is based on Megatron's chair in the Nemesis and can be printed in the colour of your choice. Can also be scaled down to Legend scale.

$30 + shipping for Legend scale

$50 + shipping for MP scale



The other throne was commissioned to me by someone who wanted a legend-sized throne with a Decepticon logo. However, I can print it in any size, including MP.

$30 + shipping for Legend scale

$50 + shipping for MP scale Attached Thumbnails





-=My feedback thread=- __________________