Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe & Voyager Out In The UK
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:42 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,167
Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe & Voyager Out In The UK


Thank to 2005 Board members*Prescient and*Beadlesbighand we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe &#38; Voyager are out in the UK. Studio Series SS 86-08 Gnaw was spotted at Smyths*Bristol Cribs Causeway and SS 86-09 Wreck-Gar was found at*Smyths*Basingstoke. Happy hunting, one and all! &#160;

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe & Voyager Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
Ratchet #3 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Megatron #7 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.