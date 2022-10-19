Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,087

Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble In-Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member Lumaken*we can share for you some new in-hand images of the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rumble. This figure has started to ship unexpectedly via Amazon EU and we now have some closer shots at this new Rumble mold (Hasbro’s packaging says he’s blue) which is still compatible with the Siege/Netflix Soundwave mold or even with Kingdom Blaster. As we can see from the images, the sculpt and deco are based on Rumble’s appearance in the classic Transformers: The Movie 1986. He comes with his blasters and piledrivers. Unfortunately, the piledrivers don’t extend.



