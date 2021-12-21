Via an eBay listing
*we have our first look at a new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Ratchet figure. This is kind of an unexpected surprise since it seemed that the Transformers Rescue Bots Academy line was over. This figure seems to be a retool and redeco of the Rescue Bots Academy Medix Rescan toy
. We still have not much details about this figure, buy you can see all the new stock images after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
