Hi folks,
It's time to trim down the collection because I need to reclaim space.
I'm located in Vancouver - this will be for local sale only as it just is too much trouble to try to ship all this stuff.
I'd like to sell this as a lot only and the catch is you need to pickup from me. But as a reward you will get an awesome deal!
The lot will include the following and I'm looking for $1200 CAD:
- Ultimetal UM-01 Prime (have insert boxes for figure and metal parts)(this one)
- Fanstoys Hoodlum FT 17 (have box never transformed)
- Fanstoys Phoenix FT-10 (have box never transformed)
- Fanstoys Soar FT-05X (bought from other boardie, repolabels were applied, noticed it has a loose foot)
- Fanstoys Rogue FT-24 (have box, never transformed)
- GigaPower Grassor - Chrome (have box)
- Random bag of stuff including Masterpiece Lambor (black)
- Kreo Prime
- May include other random things
If you want to pay a bit more I could include:
- Fanstoys Apache FT-19 (MISB)
Feedback:
