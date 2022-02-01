Today, 09:14 PM #1 kg123 Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2008 Location: van Posts: 95 Lot sale - Ultimetal prime, Fanstoys, Gigapower - local pickup



It's time to trim down the collection because I need to reclaim space.



I'm located in Vancouver - this will be for local sale only as it just is too much trouble to try to ship all this stuff.



I'd like to sell this as a lot only and the catch is you need to pickup from me. But as a reward you will get an awesome deal!



The lot will include the following and I'm looking for $1200 CAD:

Ultimetal UM-01 Prime (have insert boxes for figure and metal parts)(this one)

Fanstoys Hoodlum FT 17 (have box never transformed)

Fanstoys Phoenix FT-10 (have box never transformed)

Fanstoys Soar FT-05X (bought from other boardie, repolabels were applied, noticed it has a loose foot)

Fanstoys Rogue FT-24 (have box, never transformed)

GigaPower Grassor - Chrome (have box)

Random bag of stuff including Masterpiece Lambor (black)

Kreo Prime

May include other random things

If you want to pay a bit more I could include: Fanstoys Apache FT-19 (MISB)

Feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ighlight=kg123 Hi folks,It's time to trim down the collection because I need to reclaim space.I'm located in Vancouver - this will be for local sale only as it just is too much trouble to try to ship all this stuff.I'd like to sell this as a lot only and the catch is you need to pickup from me. But as a reward you will get an awesome deal!The lot will include the following and I'm looking for $1200 CAD:If you want to pay a bit more I could include:Feedback:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

