Old Today, 09:14 PM   #1
kg123
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: van
Posts: 95
Lot sale - Ultimetal prime, Fanstoys, Gigapower - local pickup
Hi folks,

It's time to trim down the collection because I need to reclaim space.

I'm located in Vancouver - this will be for local sale only as it just is too much trouble to try to ship all this stuff.

I'd like to sell this as a lot only and the catch is you need to pickup from me. But as a reward you will get an awesome deal!

The lot will include the following and I'm looking for $1200 CAD:
  • Ultimetal UM-01 Prime (have insert boxes for figure and metal parts)(this one)
  • Fanstoys Hoodlum FT 17 (have box never transformed)
  • Fanstoys Phoenix FT-10 (have box never transformed)
  • Fanstoys Soar FT-05X (bought from other boardie, repolabels were applied, noticed it has a loose foot)
  • Fanstoys Rogue FT-24 (have box, never transformed)
  • GigaPower Grassor - Chrome (have box)
  • Random bag of stuff including Masterpiece Lambor (black)
  • Kreo Prime
  • May include other random things

If you want to pay a bit more I could include:
  • Fanstoys Apache FT-19 (MISB)

Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ighlight=kg123
