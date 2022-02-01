Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 179

GUBER'S FOR SALE & TRADE !!! Hey Doods!!!

Stuff for sale/trade! Can bring to TFcon Toronto upon request!

Photos below!!! Contact me for prices!!!

Want list at bottom!



FOR SALE:

80's Pac Man board game

Lego Movie Queen Whatevra's Build Whatever Box!

Nintendo Gameboy Super Mario World

G1 Swoop complete

G1 Twincast E-Hobby reissue MISB

Beast Wars Ravage MISB (signed by Lee Tockar)

G1 Hardhead

Siege Apeface MIB

G1 Skids reissue MIB (opened but unused)

Robotics Bront

Classic/Generations Ramjet, Dirge, Thundercracker seekers complete



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



[IMG]



WANT LIST:

G1 Computron (reissue ok)

G1 Pinpointer (for Crosshairs)

G1 Omega Supreme MIB

G1 Scorponok MIB

G1 Predaking Hasbro or Reissue (die-cast)

Takara G1 01 Optimus Prime reissue 15th Anniversary

Takara G1 Bluestreak reissue (silver missles)

Takara G1 Hound TFC reissue (book-style)

Encore G1 Skylynx

Encore G1 Ratchet

RID Skybyte grey missile

G1 Skullgrin sword

G1 Beastbox & Squaktalk weapons

G1 Ultra magnus gun (perfect white)



Energon Prime w faceplate (need head only)

Transformers 80's Panini stickerbook

Japanese headmasters knockoffs

Fansproject Glacialord and stickerbook



Non TF:

NES Nintendo Power Glove

MOTU Snake Mountain

MOTU Beastman armor

Battle Beasts

Starriors figures

MASK Thunderhawk vehicle

Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure

Gobots command center complete

Gobots spay-C

Tmnt Rocksteady figure

Tmnt bebop and rocksteady weapons

Tmnt Slash pink belt and pink weapons

Rock Lord Brimstone gold axe weapon



Sega Genesis:

InsectorX

Arrow Flash

Aero Blasters



NES:

Abadox

Legend of Zelda

Totally Rad

