Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page GUBER'S FOR SALE & TRADE !!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:19 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Guber's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 179
Cool GUBER'S FOR SALE & TRADE !!!
Hey Doods!!!
Stuff for sale/trade! Can bring to TFcon Toronto upon request!
Photos below!!! Contact me for prices!!!
Want list at bottom!

FOR SALE:
80's Pac Man board game
Lego Movie Queen Whatevra's Build Whatever Box!
Nintendo Gameboy Super Mario World
G1 Swoop complete
G1 Twincast E-Hobby reissue MISB
Beast Wars Ravage MISB (signed by Lee Tockar)
G1 Hardhead
Siege Apeface MIB
G1 Skids reissue MIB (opened but unused)
Robotics Bront
Classic/Generations Ramjet, Dirge, Thundercracker seekers complete

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]

WANT LIST:
G1 Computron (reissue ok)
G1 Pinpointer (for Crosshairs)
G1 Omega Supreme MIB
G1 Scorponok MIB
G1 Predaking Hasbro or Reissue (die-cast)
Takara G1 01 Optimus Prime reissue 15th Anniversary
Takara G1 Bluestreak reissue (silver missles)
Takara G1 Hound TFC reissue (book-style)
Encore G1 Skylynx
Encore G1 Ratchet
RID Skybyte grey missile
G1 Skullgrin sword
G1 Beastbox & Squaktalk weapons
G1 Ultra magnus gun (perfect white)

Energon Prime w faceplate (need head only)
Transformers 80's Panini stickerbook
Japanese headmasters knockoffs
Fansproject Glacialord and stickerbook

Non TF:
NES Nintendo Power Glove
MOTU Snake Mountain
MOTU Beastman armor
Battle Beasts
Starriors figures
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure
Gobots command center complete
Gobots spay-C
Tmnt Rocksteady figure
Tmnt bebop and rocksteady weapons
Tmnt Slash pink belt and pink weapons
Rock Lord Brimstone gold axe weapon

Sega Genesis:
InsectorX
Arrow Flash
Aero Blasters

NES:
Abadox
Legend of Zelda
Totally Rad
Lifeforce
Guber is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.