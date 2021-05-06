|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege, Power of the Primes and BotBots: Aaron Gray Con
TFW2005 member BB Shockwave unearthed a treasure trove of images shared by Hasbro Concept Designer Aaron Gray, ranging from characters in the Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege and Power of the Primes lines to BotBots
and even Fan Votes
. Siege Optimus vehicle exploration. I kicked this back and forth with the talented Yuya Onishi of Takara Tomy a few times. We ended up moving forward with the sketches on the left side of the page. Way back in 2016 I had the honor of pitching a spin off Transformers IP (along with my manager John Warden) to Hasbro » Continue Reading.
