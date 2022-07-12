Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection New Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys Facebook we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection*figures. This new Legacy sub-line will be a Walmart exclusive in the US and the figures are likely to be up for pre-order during Walmart Collector Con this July 21st. We have packaging and new images in robot and alt mode of all Velocitron line up which consists of: Deluxe Blurr, Burn Out, Clampdown, Cosmos, Roadrocket, Voyager Override and Hauler, and Leader Scourge. See all the new images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.