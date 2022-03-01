Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Premiere Official Pics and Details, Pre-Orders Live


Back at the last Fan First (Insert Day Here) several new Studio Series Premiere figures were revealed, and today some of those pre-orders are going live.* Deluxe Wave 16 consists of Ironhide (BB Movie), Arcee (BB Movie), Wheeljack (BB Movie) and* Perceptor (86 Movie).* Voyager Wave 16 has Junkheap (86 Movie) and Soundwave (BB Movie).* Leader Wave 9 has Dinobot Sludge (86 Movie) and King Starscream (86 Movie).* All of these are up for pre-order now around the web, with ship dates later in the year.* Read on for pics and details, hit our sponsors below to pick up your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Premiere Official Pics and Details, Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



