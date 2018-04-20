Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
FansProject Saurus Ryu-Oh Beaststructor Gift Set Revealed


Thanks to one of our site sponsor The Chosen Prime, we got information that third party company FansProject will be offering another project for sale. Saurus Ryu-Oh Beaststructor is a neon color centric repaint version of original Saurus Ryu-Oh release bearing the homage of the Generation 1 Decepticon combiner Monstructor. This is being offered as a gift set with 6 figures aptly named Beast-Ichi, Beast-Ni, Beast-San, Beast-Shi,Beast-Go, and Beast-Roku. The set is scheduled for release in June, 2018, price at around 349.99 USD. Will you be adding this to you third party combiner collection? Checkout the images after the break &#187; Continue Reading.

The post FansProject Saurus Ryu-Oh Beaststructor Gift Set Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
