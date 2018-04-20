Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,122

FansProject Saurus Ryu-Oh Beaststructor Gift Set Revealed



Thanks to one of our site sponsor The Chosen Prime, we got information that third party company FansProject will be offering another project for sale. Saurus Ryu-Oh Beaststructor is a neon color centric repaint version of original Saurus Ryu-Oh release bearing the homage of the Generation 1 Decepticon combiner Monstructor. This is being offered as a gift set with 6 figures aptly named Beast-Ichi, Beast-Ni, Beast-San, Beast-Shi,Beast-Go, and Beast-Roku. The set is scheduled for release in June, 2018, price at around 349.99 USD. Will you be adding this to you third party combiner collection? Checkout the images after the break



