Wanted to Buy: Transformers Autographs I'm looking to purchase some transformers autographs, I'm open to just about anything but prefer autographs on packaged/sealed toys.



I'm most interested in the following but appreciate all tf voice actors.



Pauline Newstone

Dick Gautier

Steve Kramer

Doug Parker

Wally Burr

John Moschitta

John Stephenson



Please PM me with pics and pricing.



