JETFIRE/SKYFIRE G1 CLASSIC good condition $30
Today, 07:48 PM
#
1
Acer
Autobot Muddafrugga
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Richmond, BC
Posts: 3
JETFIRE/SKYFIRE G1 CLASSIC good condition $30
Howdy, folks! I'm tying to unload a really great condition Jetfire/Skyfire classic, see photos!
Selling out of Vancouver, BC!
I wanna get rid of this for $30 bucks, no haggling.
Acer
Tags
gen 1
,
generation 1
,
jetfire
,
skyfire
,
vintage
