IDWs Transformers King Grimlock: Issue #4 Wolf RI Cover Artwork



PREVIEWSworld updates our November solicitations coverage, debuting RI cover artwork by Maria Wolf for the penultimate issue of King Grimlock. As the Golden One’s grip grows tighter on Menonia, Grimlock realizes he must take the fight to the realm’s evil ruler-even if he has to do it alone! But when Grimlock comes face-to-face with the Golden One’s new enforcer, has the Dinobot king met his match? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist), Dave Wilkins (Cover Artist), Ilias Kyriazis (Cover Artist), Maria Wolf (Cover Artist)



PREVIEWSworld updates our November solicitations coverage, debuting RI cover artwork by Maria Wolf for the penultimate issue of King Grimlock. As the Golden One's grip grows tighter on Menonia, Grimlock realizes he must take the fight to the realm's evil ruler-even if he has to do it alone! But when Grimlock comes face-to-face with the Golden One's new enforcer, has the Dinobot king met his match? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist), Dave Wilkins (Cover Artist), Ilias Kyriazis (Cover Artist), Maria Wolf (Cover Artist)





