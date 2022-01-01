Today, 04:00 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,780 Transformers Generations Selects DK-2 Guard (Black Ironhide) In-Hand Images





Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects DK-2 Guard (Black Ironhide). DK 2-Guard is a very nice black redeco of Earthrise Ironhide based on his original Diaclone Onebox Cherry Vanette toy. We have images in robot and van mode and the respective comparison images with the original ER Ironhide mold. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. You can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! DK-2 Guardian pre-orders:

