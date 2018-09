Exclusive Transformers Toy Reveals At MCM London Comic Con 2018 ? BotBots, Movie Seri

Hasbro has published an official announcement regarding their presence at this year's*MCM London Comic Con. According to the press release, this will be the world debut of Transformers: BotBots as well as several Movie Series figures. HASBRO head to MCM London Comic Con TRANSFORMERS: Sunday, 28 October 3:45- 4:45 pm, Centre Stage Be among the first to hear about new Transformers figures straight from the marketing & design teams at Hasbro. This is your chance to discover what all the speculation is about as BotBots are finally revealed! Plus, get a glimpse of multiple new movie-inspired figures revealed for