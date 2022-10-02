New Zealand MINT, specialized in fine mint collectible coins, have*update their website
*with images and information of a new officially licensed*Transformers G1 Megatron 1oz silver coin. This is a very elegant*1-ounce coin of pure silver (4 cm diameter) with a face value of just NZ$2 but listed for $99.00 with worldwide shipping included. Limited to*3,000 units, it comes in a really nice G1 themed box with the classic packaging art. This is the fourth Transformers silver coin released following the*Optimus Prime
,*Bumblebee
*and Megatron
coins. This new silver coin is also available via*Sideshow website
. This new silver coin is also available via*Sideshow website
