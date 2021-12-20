Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5 New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,607
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5 New Stock Images


Super 7, via their Instagram account, have uploaded new stock images of their*ReAction Transformers Wave 5*line up We have a clear look at the packaging of each of the following figures: Grimlock (Dino mode) Arcee Reflector Prowl Each ReAction figure stands 3 3/4? tall, features five points of articulation, and comes packaged on a colorful retro style backing card.* This new wave is scheduled for*February 2022. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Bandai Gobots Rogun Robot Toy Cap Gun TRANSFORMER TYPE
Transformers
1988 Transformers Pretender Monster Slog G1 Monstructor Shell Part C9.9
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 16 Deluxe Autobot Ratchet ( Pre Owned, No Box)
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series -Autobot Jazz 10 (Pre Owned)
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Super wings Transforming Hogi Red Plane
Transformers
Astro Magnum Shackwave Transformers G1 Shockwave Original Hose +blaster 1983
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.