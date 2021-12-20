Super 7, via their Instagram account
, have uploaded new stock images of their*ReAction Transformers Wave 5*line up We have a clear look at the packaging of each of the following figures: Grimlock (Dino mode) Arcee Reflector Prowl Each ReAction figure stands 3 3/4? tall, features five points of articulation, and comes packaged on a colorful retro style backing card.* This new wave is scheduled for*February 2022. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
