Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Customs and Artwork
Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds
Today, 01:19 AM
Mumps
Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
So I had this 3P Sharkticon, and one of my good friends collects Sharkticons, so I asked him if he wanted it. He asked me if I could battle damage it for him, so... Here is my Zombie Sharky!
Battle damage was created by soldering iron, Dremel, a cell phone circuit board for his torso, and lighting his head on fire like a candle.
delrue
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
*sits and waits*
Mumps
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
delrue
*sits and waits*
Wait no longer!
(context for those who haven't seen, images were way too big... WAY TOO BIG!)
Philtastic
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
This is awesome
dak
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
