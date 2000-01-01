Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:19 AM
Mumps
Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
So I had this 3P Sharkticon, and one of my good friends collects Sharkticons, so I asked him if he wanted it. He asked me if I could battle damage it for him, so... Here is my Zombie Sharky!

Battle damage was created by soldering iron, Dremel, a cell phone circuit board for his torso, and lighting his head on fire like a candle.








Today, 01:35 AM
delrue
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
*sits and waits*
Today, 01:43 AM
Mumps
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue View Post
*sits and waits*
Wait no longer!
(context for those who haven't seen, images were way too big... WAY TOO BIG!)
Today, 01:48 AM
Philtastic
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
This is awesome
Today, 01:50 AM
dak
Re: Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!
