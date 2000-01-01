Mumps Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 3,366

Zombie Shark, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo!



So I had this 3P Sharkticon, and one of my good friends collects Sharkticons, so I asked him if he wanted it. He asked me if I could battle damage it for him, so... Here is my Zombie Sharky!

Battle damage was created by soldering iron, Dremel, a cell phone circuit board for his torso, and lighting his head on fire like a candle.