GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,414

G1 Micromaster Combiner Cannon Transport w/ Cement-Head and Terror-Tread Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNAV...ature=youtu.be The G1 Micromaster Combiner Transports were cool and all, but there was one one of them that was a Decepticon transport, this one, the Cannon Transport, commanded by the dump truck duo of Cement-Head and Terror- Tread. All that said, this might be the best of the three Combiner Transports!