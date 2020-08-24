|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Black Version Revealed
Flame Toys, via their Facebook account
, our first images of their next exclusive and limited release:*Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Black Version. This a redeco of the Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo
*to go with Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Version
released last year. This will be a limited run of only 800 pieces distributed in the following events: 200 pieces for ACG*(Animation-Comic-Game) Hong Kong 200 pieces for Wonder Festival Beijing 200 pieces for D4toys.com 200 pieces* for San Diego Comic-Con 2021. But there’s more! Flame Toys will also a special Kuro Kara Kuri Black Victory Leo » Continue Reading.
