Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Black Version Revealed


Flame Toys, via their Facebook account, our first images of their next exclusive and limited release:*Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Black Version. This a redeco of the Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo*to go with Kuro Kara Kuri Star Saber Black Version released last year. This will be a limited run of only 800 pieces distributed in the following events: 200 pieces for ACG*(Animation-Comic-Game) Hong Kong 200 pieces for Wonder Festival Beijing 200 pieces for D4toys.com 200 pieces* for San Diego Comic-Con 2021. But there’s more! Flame Toys will also a special Kuro Kara Kuri Black Victory Leo &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Victory Leo Black Version Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



