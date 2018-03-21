|
Studio Series Leader Blackout & Grimlock Out at Singapore Retail
Singapore now joins the*Studio
*Series
*sightings
*parade,*with TFW2005 members Actar and darkavenger reporting the case fresh arrivals of*Grimlock and Blackout to Toys “R” Us VivoCity & an assortment including Bumblebee, Crowbar, Starscream and Stinger to Toys “R” Us Tampines Mall. This is great news for our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore. Will you be adding these figures to your collection? See the photos after the jump and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!
