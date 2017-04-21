|
XM Studios Nemesis Prime Statue Colored Sample
Via the*XM Studios Europe Collectors FB Group
*we can share for you our first look at the colored sample of the XM Studios Nemesis Prime Statue. XM Studios had already impressed us with their stylized and original designs for Optimus Prime
, Soundwave
, Grimlock
, Bumblebee
, Megatron
and Starscream
. The new images come from the ICSC 2020 event in China. Nemesis Prime is not just a redeco of their previous Optimus Statue since, while using the same desing, it’s sculpted in a different pose with a new base. The statue will feature » Continue Reading.
