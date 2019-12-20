Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Narrator Victor Caroli to attend TFcon Orlando 2020


TFcon is excited to welcome Transformers Generation 1 Narrator*Victor Caroli*to TFcon Orlando 2020 for his first-ever convention appearance. He will be doing scheduled signings free of charge thanks in part to our presenting sponsor*The Chosen Prime. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando.**The discounted hotel room block is still available. Special guests include voice actor*Gregg Berger*the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Narrator Victor Caroli to attend TFcon Orlando 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



