Transformers Narrator Victor Caroli to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is excited to welcome Transformers Generation 1 Narrator*Victor Caroli*to TFcon Orlando 2020 for his first-ever convention appearance. He will be doing scheduled signings free of charge thanks in part to our presenting sponsor*The Chosen Prime
. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando.**The discounted hotel room block is still available
. Special guests include voice actor*Gregg Berger*the » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.