Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Lifestyle Products By Vandor

Hot on the heels of*Transformers: Bumblebee movie trailer hitting the internet today,*Vandor has unveiled a bunch of*Transformers: Bumblebee movie licensed lifestyle products; showcasing the titular character. It's interesting to note that there are several*inscriptions that maybe giving away few hints about the movie: Some of the wordings are: Bumblebee's Garage Get Your Energon On N.B.E. 2 B-127 List of products include: Large Tin Tote, Large Recycled Shopper Tote, B-127 22 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle, B-127 20 oz. Heat Reactive Ceramic Mug, 16 oz. Acrylic Tumbler, B-127 22 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle. The other products displayed on the