Re: Takara Tomy Studio Series SS-EX Skipjack Official In-Hand Images I'll be honest, while I have almost all the Constructicons now, I am kind of disappointed with Devestators final form lack of articulation. They made it like the original non robot modes ROTF version, where it just stands there. No hunching over menacing look.



I think I am fine with Rampage as the leg and I will "skip" Skipjack. Just not worth the price. I would buy two scrappers though. Really like that figure. This one...not worth it.