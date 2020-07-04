Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,915
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have been pretty active these days. We can share for you new official in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-EX Skipjack. This is a direct yellow repaint of Studio Series Rampage for those interested in completing a more movie-accurate Devastator. Skipjack*will only available as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan, becoming the first Studio Series figure to be released this way. We have images of the toy in both modes and a comparison shot next to his "brother" Rampage. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and &#187; Continue Reading.

More...
Old Today, 05:08 PM   #2
joshimus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,461
I'll be honest, while I have almost all the Constructicons now, I am kind of disappointed with Devestators final form lack of articulation. They made it like the original non robot modes ROTF version, where it just stands there. No hunching over menacing look.

I think I am fine with Rampage as the leg and I will "skip" Skipjack. Just not worth the price. I would buy two scrappers though. Really like that figure. This one...not worth it.
