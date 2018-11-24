|
Official Masterpiece MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Rodimus Prime) China Reissue Images
Weibo user Notrab, who has been a reliable source for reveals over the time, has uploaded our first images of the rumored Masterpiece MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Rodimus Prime) China Reissue. There were rumors about this reissue some months ago, but we hadn’t seen any proper listing at main online retailers or images until today. According to Notrab’s Weibo post
*this reissue will be limited only to Chinese market and it’s expected for release in early December. The box looks almost the same as the original release, but with a “Long Life Design” logo in the lower right corner. We also » Continue Reading.
