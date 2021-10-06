|
Transformers Voice Actor Xavier Paul Cadeau to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is very happy to announce Xavier Paul Cadeau the voice of Dead End in Transformers Cyberverse will be a guest at TFcon Baltimore 2021
. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Xavier Paul Cadeau is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Limited tickets are still on sale at https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
The post Transformers Voice Actor Xavier Paul Cadeau to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca