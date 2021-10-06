Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Voice Actor Xavier Paul Cadeau to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021


TFcon is very happy to announce Xavier Paul Cadeau the voice of Dead End in Transformers Cyberverse will be a guest at TFcon Baltimore 2021. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Xavier Paul Cadeau is presented by The Chosen Prime. Limited tickets are still on sale at https://www.tfcon.com/tickets

The post Transformers Voice Actor Xavier Paul Cadeau to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



