Courtesy of*Transformers Rise Of The Beast director*Steven Caple Jr. via his Instagram account, we have a nice pair of group shots of the*Autobots and Terrorcons vehicles that will appear in the film. The first image shows Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, a mysterious old VW van and a red motorcycle all around Mr. Caple from Maras in Cuzco, Peru. The second shot shows Scourge, Nightbird and the orange two truck. Filming is now moving to Sasayhuaman fortress, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!
