|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3 In-Hand Images
Copurtesy of Instagram user*tfoscaryalan
*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3 for your viewing pleasure. The third Masterpiece incarnation of the heroic Autobot leader offers you a totally cartoon-accurate Optimus Prime in all colors and proportions. The mold also features a very impressive posability and a solid and cartoon-accurate truck mode. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can still order this new Masterpiece figure via » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3 In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.