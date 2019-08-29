|
*we have a look at the new collectible pin to be included with the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus V3. This die-cast pin is included with this new Masterpiece release is you bought it via Hasbro Asia. It’s shaped after the Matrix with Optimus Prime’s face in the center. This pin replaces the coins that used to be included with previous Masterpiece figures in Asia. Additionally, we have some new extra shots of the packaging with our first look at the back of the box (showing all the gimmicks and extra parts). Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
