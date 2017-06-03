The Transformers Movie Instagram Account
*has been very active. They have changed their profile picture to the Transformers Reaction Force logo and they have shares some new files and videos for the characters and some cities we will sure see in the movie. We have a short video with Cade asking where are his friends, Vivian and Cade’s profiles and also information of the situation in London and Shangai where it seems thay something really big happened. You can check the videos after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards. Update: The Official Transformers Facebook Account has » Continue Reading.
