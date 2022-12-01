Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Nyte's Wants
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:47 AM   #1
Nyte
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2023
Location: Markham Ontario
Posts: 2
Nyte's Wants
Hi folks, I'm a newcomer to TF's and started collecting just 3 months ago after getting my first WFC figure. Racked up quite a bit already and only the following remain:

Skytread (Siege)
Spinister (Siege)
Apeface (Siege)
Skywarp (Siege)
Ratchet (Siege)
Shockwave (Siege)
Refraktor 3 pack (Siege)
Red Alert (Siege)
Thundercracker (Siege)
Brunt (Siege)
Sixgun (Siege)
Cog (Siege)
Covert Clone Sideswipe & Slamdance & Trenchfoot pack (Siege)
Prowl (Siege)

Trailbreaker (Earthrise)
Fasttrack (Earthrise)
Runabout (Earthrise)
Astrotrain (Earthrise)
Pounce&Wingspan (Earthrise)
Thrust (Earthrise)
Ramjet & Dirge pack (Earthrise)
Barricade & Punch-Counterpunch pack (Earthrise)

Rotorstorm (Selects)
Tigertrack (Selects)
Cordon & Autobot Spinout (Selects)
Sandstorm (Selects)
Deep Cover (Selects)
Black Roritchi (Selects)
Greasepit (Selects)
Exhaust (Selects)
Bug Bite (Selects)
Hubcap (Selects)
Red Wing (Selects)
Zetar (Selects)
Nightbird (Selects)
Lancer (Selects)

Dinobot (Kingdom)
Rhinox (Kingdom)

I would like those figures above with the box/instructions as I'm building a backsplash wall with the figures in front of their boxes. Doesn't matter if its been opened (or even if the figure is damaged minimally). I can do most figure repairs myself as I run a CAD house with 3D printing services.
Last edited by Nyte; Today at 11:49 AM.
Nyte is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.