Nyte's Wants

Hi folks, I'm a newcomer to TF's and started collecting just 3 months ago after getting my first WFC figure. Racked up quite a bit already and only the following remain:



Skytread (Siege)

Spinister (Siege)

Apeface (Siege)

Skywarp (Siege)

Ratchet (Siege)

Shockwave (Siege)

Refraktor 3 pack (Siege)

Red Alert (Siege)

Thundercracker (Siege)

Brunt (Siege)

Sixgun (Siege)

Cog (Siege)

Covert Clone Sideswipe & Slamdance & Trenchfoot pack (Siege)

Prowl (Siege)



Trailbreaker (Earthrise)

Fasttrack (Earthrise)

Runabout (Earthrise)

Astrotrain (Earthrise)

Pounce&Wingspan (Earthrise)

Thrust (Earthrise)

Ramjet & Dirge pack (Earthrise)

Barricade & Punch-Counterpunch pack (Earthrise)



Rotorstorm (Selects)

Tigertrack (Selects)

Cordon & Autobot Spinout (Selects)

Sandstorm (Selects)

Deep Cover (Selects)

Black Roritchi (Selects)

Greasepit (Selects)

Exhaust (Selects)

Bug Bite (Selects)

Hubcap (Selects)

Red Wing (Selects)

Zetar (Selects)

Nightbird (Selects)

Lancer (Selects)



Dinobot (Kingdom)

Rhinox (Kingdom)



I would like those figures above with the box/instructions as I'm building a backsplash wall with the figures in front of their boxes. Doesn't matter if its been opened (or even if the figure is damaged minimally). I can do most figure repairs myself as I run a CAD house with 3D printing services.