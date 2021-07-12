|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Out In The US
Attention Kingdom collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member Kantus Prime*we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe is out at US retail. Kingdom Scorponok, Wingfinger and Tracks were found and bought at Target in Oregon. Tome to check your nearest stores to try to find these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Out In The US
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca