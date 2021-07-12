Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,804
Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Out In The US


Attention Kingdom collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member Kantus Prime*we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe is out at US retail. Kingdom Scorponok, Wingfinger and Tracks were found and bought at Target in Oregon. Tome to check your nearest stores to try to find these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Out In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



