Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe Out In The US



Attention Kingdom collectors! Thanks to 2005 Board member Kantus Prime*we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe is out at US retail. Kingdom Scorponok, Wingfinger and Tracks were found and bought at Target in Oregon. Tome to check your nearest stores to try to find these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!



