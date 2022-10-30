Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Racer-roni & Outta Controler Multipacks In
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,137
Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Racer-roni & Outta Controler Multipacks In


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*vvvTheONEvvv*we have our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Racer-roni &#38; Outta Controler multipacks. We finally have a look at these two Botbots vehicles which come with 5 additional Botbots per pack. It seems Botbots wave 6 have started to ship, so get ready to add some more crazy and fun Botobots in your collection. To top it all, 2005 Boards member*Strafe has provided us with images of the inner catalog/checklist featuring the new tribes: Custodial Crew, Pet Mob,*Hunger Hubs, Gamer Geeks and the new and rare Oil Slicks! See the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Racer-roni & Outta Controler Multipacks In-Package & Checklist Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.