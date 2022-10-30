Thanks to 2005 Boards member*vvvTheONEvvv*we have our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Botbots Ruckus Rally Series 6 Racer-roni & Outta Controler multipacks. We finally have a look at these two Botbots vehicles which come with 5 additional Botbots per pack. It seems Botbots wave 6 have started to ship, so get ready to add some more crazy and fun Botobots in your collection. To top it all, 2005 Boards member*Strafe has provided us with images of the inner catalog/checklist featuring the new tribes: Custodial Crew, Pet Mob,*Hunger Hubs, Gamer Geeks and the new and rare Oil Slicks! See the » Continue Reading.
