Transformers The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition Cover Art Sketches By Matt Ferguso
Artists and member of our 2005 Board, Matt Ferguson has been kind to share his sketches for the*Transformers The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition Cover Art for your viewing pleasure. These sketches let us see part of the creative process of Mr. Ferguson’s covers for the two releases of the*Transformers The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Edition. As a bonus, we also learned that*The tunnel from the opening of the Pulse stream was made and animated by him. Pre-orders for this 4K Blu-Ray release of the classic Transformers movie should go live today at Shout Factory website
