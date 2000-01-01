Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:14 PM   #1
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,034
Looking for CW Computron
Does not have to be MISB, but I would prefer it to still have the packaging and all the inserts.

Leave a message here, or better yet PM me.

Thanks.



COME SEE MY COLLECTION
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:32 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,192
Re: Looking for CW Computron
Walmart at Keele and Sheppard has one for $129
Reply With Quote
