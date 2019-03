Transformers Trading Card Game New Starter Set: Bumblebee VS Megatron Images

Via the official Transformers Trading Card Game Twitter and Instagram accounts we have our first image of the upcoming*Transformers Trading Card Game Starter Set: Bumblebee VS Megatron. This 2-player set includes 4 foil character cards plus 40 battle cards and, as the name indicates, Bumblebee and Megatron cards. It will be available on*May 3rd in the US and certain other territories. Click on the bar to see the image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!