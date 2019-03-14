Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Los Angeles 2019 convention exclusive Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,349
TFcon Los Angeles 2019 convention exclusive Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer


TFcon sponsor*The Chosen Prime*is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2019 exclusive*Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer. This figure features fully painted wing camo, G2 Style paint and tampography, wing fillers and a few additional surprises not shown here. Designed by Jason Brehn from GetRightRobot this collectible represents the G2 iteration of our favorite treacherous Air Commander. This piece will be available at The Chosen Prime booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be $145. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Los Angeles 2019 convention exclusive Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Octane MIB Partial UNUSED Original 1986 RARE Boxed
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
Toys R Us Transformers G1 Commemorative Series III Autobot Jazz NEW MISB
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 HASBRO MASTERPIECE GRIMLOCK (MISB/G1/MP) case #578 of 600
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 HASBRO MASTERPIECE STARSCREAM (MISB/G1/MP) case #69 of 500
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars + others Lot. Optimus Prime, Starscream + More
Transformers
Transformers Constructicon Devastator Revenge of the Fallen Supreme
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.