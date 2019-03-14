|
TFcon Los Angeles 2019 convention exclusive Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer
TFcon sponsor The Chosen Prime
is proud to announce the TFcon Los Angeles 2019 exclusive Make Toys MTRM-11G2 Screamer. This figure features fully painted wing camo, G2 Style paint and tampography, wing fillers and a few additional surprises not shown here. Designed by Jason Brehn from GetRightRobot this collectible represents the G2 iteration of our favorite treacherous Air Commander. This piece will be available at The Chosen Prime booth in limited quantities. The cost of the figure will be $145.
__________________
