Siege Apeface and his unnamed partner Spasma round out the voyager class offerings. While I am personally very happy to add him to my collection and Decepticon ranks, and while I did add just a couple of very slight paint touch ups to him, I can't say that he is without controversy. There are a couple of surprising articulation limitations and the conversion has some neat ideas that didn't translate as smoothly as one might hope in practice. That said, if one takes care and gives attention to the connection method the now famous loose gorilla mode CAN actually be pretty tight.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GMb...ature=youtu.be