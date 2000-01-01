Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Siege Apeface Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,428
Siege Apeface Review
Siege Apeface and his unnamed partner Spasma round out the voyager class offerings. While I am personally very happy to add him to my collection and Decepticon ranks, and while I did add just a couple of very slight paint touch ups to him, I can't say that he is without controversy. There are a couple of surprising articulation limitations and the conversion has some neat ideas that didn't translate as smoothly as one might hope in practice. That said, if one takes care and gives attention to the connection method the now famous loose gorilla mode CAN actually be pretty tight.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GMb...ature=youtu.be
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE TOYS LOT BEAST WARS TRANSFORMERS HASBRO
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece 2004 Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary
Transformers
New Transformers Movie 2007 Megatron Premium Series Leader Class Figure
Transformers
New Transformers Movie 2007 Optimus Prime Premium Series Leader Class Figure
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.