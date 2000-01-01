Today, 07:20 PM #1 GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,428 Siege Apeface Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GMb...ature=youtu.be Siege Apeface and his unnamed partner Spasma round out the voyager class offerings. While I am personally very happy to add him to my collection and Decepticon ranks, and while I did add just a couple of very slight paint touch ups to him, I can't say that he is without controversy. There are a couple of surprising articulation limitations and the conversion has some neat ideas that didn't translate as smoothly as one might hope in practice. That said, if one takes care and gives attention to the connection method the now famous loose gorilla mode CAN actually be pretty tight.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

