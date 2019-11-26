Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,854

Transformers Botbots Series 3 8-Packs Out At US Retail



The #Botbotschallenge continues! 2005 Boards member*T-Hybrid shared in our forums his sighting of the*Botbots Series 3 Goo-Goo Gropies 8-pack*at Target in Burnsville,*Minnesota for $14.99. Happy hunting!



The post







More... The #Botbotschallenge continues! 2005 Boards member*T-Hybrid shared in our forums his sighting of the*Botbots Series 3 Goo-Goo Gropies 8-pack*at Target in Burnsville,*Minnesota for $14.99. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Botbots Series 3 8-Packs Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.