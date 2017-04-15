Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #9 Itunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,360
IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #9 Itunes Preview


A 3-page preview for Transformers: Till All Are One #9*has surfaced on Itunes*and fellow 2005 Boards member has mirrored the pictures for us in our forums. We also have a small description of this issue: “After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminalChromia of Caminus!” An interesting plot is coming here, don’t wait more and click on the bar to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #9 Itunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Ultra Magnus Shattered Glass Sealed/Complete
Transformers
Transformers Armada Micron 53 MINICON LOT Star Saber Sky Boom Requiem Cannon

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.