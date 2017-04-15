Thanks to @07groundprime on Twitter
*we have a confirmation that the AOE Temenos Sword will be reissued.*This is a movie accurate re-deco sword that was previously released with AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime. If you missed the first release of the sword, this may be a good opportunity to get it. The sword is supposed to be released together with the rest of “The Last Knight” toys in Japan. Don’t forget to check our sponsors if you want to buy it. Now click on the bar to check the pictures and share your opinions at the 2005 Boards.
The post Takara AOE Temenos Sword Reissue
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...