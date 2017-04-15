Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Takara AOE Temenos Sword Reissue


Thanks to @07groundprime on Twitter*we have a confirmation that the AOE Temenos Sword will be reissued.*This is a movie accurate re-deco sword that was previously released with AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime. If you missed the first release of the sword, this may be a good opportunity to get it. The sword is supposed to be released together with the rest of “The Last Knight” toys in Japan. Don’t forget to check our sponsors if you want to buy it. Now click on the bar to check the pictures and share your opinions at the 2005 Boards.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
