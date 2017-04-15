Some very nice pictures of the Unique Toys – AOE Lockdown have surfaced on TF Robots on Facebook
, and 2005 Boards user*BLNadal has shared them in our boards. It is supposed to be a Leader Class figure, full of details which include his mask, hook, rifle and other weapons we saw in AOE, and a very nice alt mode. As an extra bonus, it will include a Steeljaw figure. We can say that the transformation must be quite interesting since it hides very well the panels of the car in robot mode. You can check the pictures after the » Continue Reading.
