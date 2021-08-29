Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts  Filming Crew Arrived To Cuzco With Anthony Ramos A


As it was*previously announced, we can report that the the Rise Of The Beast filming crew has arrived to Cuzco in Peru to start shooting:*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Via Tradiciones De Cuzco Facebook page, we can confirm that a crew of more than 100 people including leading actors*Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fish have arrived to Cuzco. They are all going right now to the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu to start filming some key scenes. It seems the Rise Of The Beasts crew is keeping filming details in secrecy, but we do know that filming locations &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts  Filming Crew Arrived To Cuzco With Anthony Ramos And Dominique Fish appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



