Netflix?s The Toys That Made Us Season 2 Available Online Including A Transformers Ep
A friendly reminder to all fans of the successful documentary “The Toys That Made Us”. Today the second part of the first season (or season 2 if you prefer) is now available for streaming on Netflix
. This season was highly expected among our fellow fans and collectors, since a Transformers dedicated episode was announced. There are 4 new episodes to enjoy with other great toy franchises too: Lego Star Trek Hello Kitty Transformers We should expect another great quality episode with the story of our beloved franchise from the Pre-Transformers era, to the glorious G1 success of the cartoon » Continue Reading.
