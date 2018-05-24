|
Figure King Magazine #244 Hi-Res Scans: MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron, Studio Series, Pow
Thanks a Facebook update of Loopaza Mega Store
, we have a look at hi-res scans of the Transformers section of the latest Figure King Magazine #244 from Japan. Now we have a very clear look at the 4 pages featuring the next Takara Tomy releases: MP-45 Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron Prototype:*Beast mode, comparison shots and confirmation of voice clips. More information on the respective thread
*on our boards. Takara Tomy Studio Series Wave 2:*Voyagers Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron and Brawl, Deluxes Jazz and Lockdown. Some robot, alt mode, and size comparison shots. As we have known so far, » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King Magazine #244 Hi-Res Scans: MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron, Studio Series, Power Of The Primes & Masterpiece
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.